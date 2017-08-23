Ryerson University announced Wednesday they will no longer require students to disclose their gender identity on housing application forms, and that they will introduce housing that accommodates all gender identities.

"What we've done is we've altered our application to not require students to identify their gender unless it is something they want us to take into account when we're assigning the residence room," Ian Crookshank, director of housing and residence life at Ryerson, told CBC Toronto.

Crookshank said the university has also expanded the number of gender category options on applications to "represent a non-binary spectrum."

Students will select if they want "all-gender" housing or not. If they choose that option, they are do not have to disclose their gender identity and are housed with "folks from all different gender identities." If they do not choose that option, they are required to disclose their gender identity and make it known that they want that taken into account.

Ian Crookshank, director of housing and residence life at Ryerson, said the move comes from a motivation to make the campus more inclusive, a plea he says comes directly from students. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

"Students can identify if they wish to, but it's not mandatory, and if they do identify, and they identify they want same-gendered housing, then we'll match them with someone who's of the same gender identity," he said.

"Otherwise, they go into a pool and they are assigned based on an all-gender status."

At other schools, Crookshanks said non-binary students are often required to opt out of regular accommodations and request an all-gender one.

George Brown told CBC Toronto in an email: "Applicants are requested to select their gender from a list. If their gender is not listed, they are requested to select "other" and a representative of the residence will contact them."

The University of Toronto told CBC News they "haven't implemented an 'all-gender housing' policy," and that "during the residence application process, students can indicate their gender identity and request the residence accommodation that would best meet their needs."

Of the 856 students living in residence, Crookshank said 45 per cent chose all-gender and 55 per-cent chose same-gender accommodations. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Crookshank said he wanted to "flip the table" and make all-gender the default, so that non-binary students won't have to "out" themselves in the application process.

He said the move comes from a motivation to make the campus more inclusive, a plea he says comes directly from students.

"An organization on campus that advocates for trans students sat down with us a few years back and talked about some of the challenges that students experience living in residence," he said.

"The biggest thing for us, which I think is important in terms of changing how we talk about this, is about supporting all students who come to live here and supporting them in whatever stage of gender identity development they're in. And that's the most important part."

'An equitable approach... supports all students'

Of the 856 students living in residence, Crookshank said 45 per cent chose all-gender and 55 per cent chose same-gender accommodations, which he says suggests support for the move by those who traditionally identify as male or female.

"Oftentimes when we talk about all-gender — whether it be washrooms or housing accommodations — we talk about it from the standpoint of supporting those who are non-binary, but what this says to me is an equitable approach actually supports all students," he said.

Sarah Nadur, a 17-year-old from Barbados about to start her first year at Ryerson, chose the same-gender option but applauds the school's decision to have others.

"I think it's great that you could choose," she said.

Sarah Abbas, who's also about to start her first year, commutes from Hamilton. She said she would choose same-gendered housing if given the option.

"I personally would like to have the same gender because I feel like we could share similar experiences. I just feel comfortable that way," said the 18-year-old.

Nick, a 26-year-old architecture student, doesn't live on residence but thinks the all-gendered option is "a positive change."

"Ryerson is a very liberal environment, and that's a creative way to solve a problem."