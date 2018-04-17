Kansas City Royals pitcher Blaine Boyer is calling a local bus driver a hero for keeping his cool after a dangerous moment on an icy Toronto highway.

A chunk of ice reportedly sailed off one of the team's buses and shattered the windshield of another. Boyer reportedly grabbed the wheel afterthe driver, Fred Folkerts, was struck with some of the broken glass.

Boyer said Folkerts "quickly regained his composure" and managed to pull the vehicle into the right lane.

"He's the man, he's the hero," Boyer said ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader, downplaying his own quick reaction.

If things weren’t going bad enough, a huge chunk of ice flew off one of the Royals’ team buses and slammed into the windshield of the other last night. The shards hit the bus driver and reliever Blaine Boyer had to grab the wheel. The driver was OK. <a href="https://t.co/b1kdSxqDQG">pic.twitter.com/b1kdSxqDQG</a> —@rustindodd

Folkerts said the same about Boyer, praising the ballplayer for acting as his eyes after the impact.

"I knew I had glass all down my face and my head," he said. "My concern was, I've got to get the bus off the road."

Boyer says it wasn't the only close call the Royals witnessed since arriving in Canada amid last weekend's ice storm. After Monday's game was cancelled due to a chunk of ice punching a hole in the Rogers Centre roof, Boyer says he saw ice fall from a tall building and hit a cab.

"You Canadians are crazy," he said.

Meanwhile, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted photos of two shattered windshields on Tuesday.

"This is why we tell you to clear the ice and snow off of your vehicles," he wrote.