The Royal Wedding between honorary Torontonian Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is just days away and CBC has you covered. We'll be broadcasting the nuptials live starting at 4 a.m. ET on Saturday.

But in case you want to watch Markle walk down the aisle outside of the comforts of your home, we've put together a list of Toronto venues where you can celebrate the big day in style.

About 2,000 people will be able to watch the wedding inside the Princess of Wales theatre. (Mirvish)

The Princess of Wales Theatre viewing party

The King Street venue was named in honour of Prince Harry's mom, Diana, so it's only fitting that it's hosting a viewing party. The Princess of Wales Theatre will open its doors at 5:30 am and the event runs until 8:30 a.m. There will be complimentary baked goods and coffee/tea for breakfast along with mini wedding cakes for dessert. Guests are encouraged to come in the finest attire, fascinators welcome. Best part: the event is free and so is the parking under the theatre, but tickets are limited.

Windsor Arms Hotel breakfast

The hotel is hosting a breakfast fit for a queen inside the Courtyard Ballroom. Enjoy an assortment of scones, crumpets, and teas, along with traditional English dishes such as bubble and squeak. To top it off, everyone will get a piece of cake inspired by the couple's own lemon elderflower wedding cake. The event is from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are $95.

The Duke of Cornwall Pub brunch

The University Avenue restaurant will be opening its doors at 6 am and serving a traditional English brunch menu along with non-alcoholic beverages until 11 am. Guests are encouraged to dress up. Entrance is free, all you have to do is RSVP.

Toronto bakery Le Dolci created cupcakes inspired by the Royal couple's lemon elderflower wedding cake. (Le Dolci )

Fox Theatre morning show

The movie theatre on Queen Street East in the Beach is selling tickets to watch the wedding on the big screen. The show starts at 7 a.m. and your $7 ticket gets you baked goods and a cup of tea.

Teatime at Omni King Edward Hotel

If you're not a morning person, the King Edward is starting its festivities at 1:30 pm with a Royal Wedding afternoon tea. The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry inspired tea runs both Saturday and Sunday, and the hotel will be airing clips from the ceremony. On the menu, there's finger sandwiches and of course a version of the couple's lemon elderflower wedding cake. Tickets are $54.

Want to stay home? Get Royal treats from Le Dolci

For those who prefer to host their own viewing party, Dundas Street West's Le Dolci has lemon elderflower cupcakes for sale. Some of the bakery's team has ties to London, England, so Le Dolci wanted to create something special to celebrate the Royal pair. The bakery's take on the royal wedding cake is a vanilla cupcake filled with lemon curd and topped with elderflower buttercream.