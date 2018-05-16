Berries for Harry and sparkle for Markle: Milton farm's royal wedding jam a hit

Kensington Palace has sent its thanks to a Milton farm that concocted a limited edition jam for the upcoming royal wedding.

The one-of-a-kind batch was made with strawberries from Springridge Farm and a splash of sparkling wine from the Niagara region.

Or, as Springridge Farm owner Laura Hughes puts it: "berries for Harry" and "sparkle for Markle."

"We thought it made it fun and light, which is what I think they're all about," said Hughes.

The farm sent a jar of the jam to Kensington Palace in February. This week, the royal family sent a thank you letter in return, just days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot.

"That was more than exciting," said Hughes, a longtime royal watcher who was born in England.

Former Suits star Meghan Markle will tie the knot to Prince Harry on Saturday in London. The ceremony is at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Chris Jackson/Reuters)

While she expects the jam to have been donated by Kensington Palace, Hughes imagines that the soon-to-be royal couple would have enjoyed seeing her creation.

"I think they would smile and think that was fantastic," she said.

Hughes has previously sent the royal family custom jams for the wedding of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen's diamond jubilee and the birth of Prince George.

Big sales

Hughes has sold around 2,500 jars of the jam, which to her, indicates a big interest in the upcoming nuptials.

"We're all looking for something to celebrate and what better thing to celebrate than the marriage of this beautiful couple," she said.

Laura Hughes, centre, has crafted custom jams for several royal occasions. (Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.)

On Saturday, Hughes plans on enjoying some of the jam with a scone while watching "as much of the wedding as I can."

She'd like to take it all in, but her own duty calls. It's the same responsibility that made the jam possible in the first place.

"It's planting season," Hughes said. "That's what we have to do."