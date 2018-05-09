The Royal Canadian Mint has caught royal wedding fever.

In honour of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the mint is unveiling a special silver commemorative coin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

The mint did the same for Harry's brother, Prince William, for his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, creating two collectable coins to mark the occasion.

One of those two coins, a $20 silver coin decorated with a sapphire-coloured crystal, features an engraving of William and Kate looking lovingly into each other's eyes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to marry May 19, are being honoured with a new silver coin from the Royal Canadian Mint. (Ben Birchall/Reuters)

The coin for Harry and Meghan is being revealed at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in downtown Toronto.