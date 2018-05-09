Live
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are getting a royal wedding coin in their honour
A special silver coin is being released on Wednesday that honours the May 19 nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Silver coin honours the couple ahead of May 19 wedding
The Royal Canadian Mint has caught royal wedding fever.
In honour of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the mint is unveiling a special silver commemorative coin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.
The mint did the same for Harry's brother, Prince William, for his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, creating two collectable coins to mark the occasion.
One of those two coins, a $20 silver coin decorated with a sapphire-coloured crystal, features an engraving of William and Kate looking lovingly into each other's eyes.
The coin for Harry and Meghan is being revealed at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in downtown Toronto.