Toronto sports fans are sharing their memories of Roy "Doc" Halladay, who died Tuesday afternoon after his small plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Halladay played with the Jays from 1998-2009, winning 148 games and the 2003 Cy Young Award as the American League's best pitcher.

His death had fans sharing nostalgia-tinged memories of watching him play in Toronto during his Jays heyday.

I think I speak for a lot of early/mid 90s born kids growing up in the Toronto area: Roy Halladay made me love baseball. What a huge loss. — @GregBalloch

roy halladay gave us something to cheer about during the height of toronto's sports misery and for that i'm forever grateful, R.I.P — @miskeencore

No athlete who ever played in Toronto loved this city as much as Roy Halladay. This is a sad day for Toronto. — @sophiegiorno

RIP Roy Halladay. I have no words. Thanks for being my role model and hero when I was a kid. I still have a poster of you on my wall back home. Don't worry Doc, Philly and Toronto will take care of your wife and kids. RIP Doc Halladay — @AlexPichardo17

Fans also looked back on his departure from the Blue Jays — and his one-day return so he could retire with the team.

Roy Halladay is gone... I remember his full page ad thanking Toronto when he left. Thank YOU Doc for being an amazing person. #RIPRoy #Jays — @MattLeslie2