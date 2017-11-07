Toronto sports fans are sharing their memories of Roy "Doc" Halladay, who died Tuesday afternoon after his small plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. 

Halladay played with the Jays from 1998-2009, winning 148 games and the 2003 Cy Young Award as the American League's best pitcher.

His death had fans sharing nostalgia-tinged memories of watching him play in Toronto during his Jays heyday.  

Fans also looked back on his departure from the Blue Jays — and his one-day return so he could retire with the team. 