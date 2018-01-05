Durham police have found more remains belonging to Rori Hache, the Oshawa teen whose torso was found floating in the nearby waterfront last September.

On Friday, police confirmed that remains that were found in a basement apartment in late December belong to 18-year-old Hache.

Back on Sept. 11, a fisherman spotted a female torso floating in the water of Oshawa Harbour. At the time, Durham police said the torso showed "obvious" signs of trauma. Four days later, police announced they were investigating the incident as a homicide.

Durham police said Friday that remains found at an apartment on McMillan Drive in December belong to Rori Hache. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

It wasn't until November, however, that police identified the torso as Hache's. The teen was reported missing by her family and was last seen on Aug. 29.

Then on Dec. 29, police were called to a basement apartment on McMillan Drive in Oshawa, where they found female remains. A suspicious package was also found, which led police to call in the explosive disposal unit and evacuate nearby homes.

Once police were able to get into the apartment, they called homicide investigators. At the time, a 45-year-old male was also arrested and charged with indecent interference to a dead body.

He remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call police at 888-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.