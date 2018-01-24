A 45-year-old man charged in connection with the death of Rori Hache, 18, appeared in an Oshawa courthouse by video link Wednesday, telling the court he still doesn't have a lawyer.

Adam Strong is charged with indecent interference with a dead body, after Durham Police found Hache's remains in his basement apartment in December.

Strong seemed calm during the brief appearance, wearing an orange jumpsuit, his brown hair down to his shoulders and his hands shackled in front of him.

Friends and family of Hache looked up at the courtroom screen as Strong spoke. They consoled each other, patting each other's backs and wiping away tears.

"The demeanour of this animal in the courtroom today, it's overwhelming for us," Shanan Dionne, Hache's mother, said outside of the courthouse.

Rori Hache was reported missing by her family and was last seen on Aug. 29. (Durham Regional Police)

On Dec. 29, police were called to a basement apartment on McMillan Drive in Oshawa, where they found female remains. Police confirmed they belonged to Hache earlier this month.

In September, a fisherman also discovered a female torso in the water of the Oshawa Harbour, which was later identified as Hache's.

The cause of Hache's death still hasn't been determined, according to Durham police. They're investigating the incident as a homicide.

Durham police confirmed in December they'd found Rori Hache's remains in a basement apartment on McMillan Drive, which belonged to Adam Strong. (Martin Trainor/CBC News)

Dionne said she plans to start a support group for families who've lost loved ones.

"Rori was loved by everybody. She was an innocent kid. She was a great, great kid. She definitely didn't deserve to have her life taken from her," Dionne said.

"I don't think I'm going to be able to start to properly heal until I speak with some survivors that have gone through something like this."

She also wants to start a foundation in Hache's honour called "Divine Angel," supporting anyone in the community who needs help. They've created blue ribbons, the colour of Hache's eyes, Dionne said, to raise awareness and funds. The ribbons say "alive," a word Hache had tattoo'd behind her ear.

The family would like to hold a public funeral for Hache in the spring, when they hope her body will be released.

"As her mom, I can't put her to rest until I have her."

Adam Strong's next court appearance is Monday, Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m.