A woman is dead after she was allegedly assaulted by a man who Toronto police believe was known to her.
Police were called to an address in East York on Dawes Road near Beth Street at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of an assault.
Assault: Dawes Rd/ Beth St.. responding to reports of an assault. Injuries are possibly serious. Units are now OS. #291986.^adc—
@TPSOperations
When they arrived, they found a woman without vital signs in an apartment unit. Attempts by paramedics to resuscitate the woman failed.
"The homicide team is taking over to determine what happened," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said in an interview with CBC Toronto.
Police are investigating whether the man they took into custody is the victim's roommate, she said.