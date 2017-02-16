A woman is dead after she was allegedly assaulted by a man who Toronto police believe was known to her.

Police were called to an address in East York on Dawes Road near Beth Street at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of an assault.

Assault: Dawes Rd/ Beth St.. responding to reports of an assault. Injuries are possibly serious. Units are now OS. #291986.^adc — @TPSOperations

When they arrived, they found a woman without vital signs in an apartment unit. Attempts by paramedics to resuscitate the woman failed.

"The homicide team is taking over to determine what happened," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said in an interview with CBC Toronto.

Police are investigating whether the man they took into custody is the victim's roommate, she said.