Toronto Fire Services is responding to a Roncevalles home that partially collapsed while renovations were underway.

Firefighters were called to the home on Indian Road Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m. where they found a collapsing brick facade wall.

Toronto Fire Services say that all of the occupants were evacuated and no one was injured. Gas and electricity lines to the house have been disconnected.

Indian Road between Bloor Street and Boustead Avenue is closed.