A 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in the chest by multiple masked attackers, Toronto police say.

Paramedics said the man's injury is considered critical. Police said he was bleeding profusely when officers arrived and he was raced to hospital.

The incident took place near Dundas Street West and Lynd Avenue, in the Roncesvalles area, just before 3:30 p.m.

Police have no other information about potential suspects other than they were wearing masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.