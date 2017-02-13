A woman accused of stabbing to death another woman inside a Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Toronto has been ordered to return to court in March for a hearing about her legal representation.

Rohinie Bisesar, 41, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Rosemarie Junor, 28, on Dec. 11, 2015 in downtown Toronto's PATH system. Bisesar appeared in court briefly on Monday.

Justice John McMahon said Bisesar needs a defence lawyer. Bisesar has fired two defence lawyers, David Connally and Calvin Barry.

Connally, her most recent lawyer, asked the judge to be completely removed from the case and the judge granted his request.

Bisesar was given a list of lawyers by Legal Aid Ontario on Monday to help choose a third lawyer.

If Bisesar hires another lawyer, McMahon said he would hear an application by the Crown or the defence to have Bisesar undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Bisesar told the court that she has lost 300 pages of notes about the case while being detained at Vanier Centre for Women in Milton, Ont. She said the notes are gone.

McMahon ordered a representative from Vanier to attend the March court hearing about the missing notes.

Bisesar has been in custody since she was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Junor, a newlywed who died in hospital days after being stabbed.

Bisesar is set to stand trial on Jan. 8, 2018.