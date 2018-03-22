Police search for suspect after Vaughan synagogue doors smashed in 'hate-motivated' crime

Police in York Region are searching for a suspect after the doors of a Vaughan synagogue were smashed with a rock in what they're calling a "hate-motivated" crime.

On Wednesday morning, police say a man approached the place of worship in the Bathurst Street and Flamingo Road area, throwing the rock at the door multiple times, breaking the glass.

"It is both despicable and lamentable that someone would feel the need to resort to such vile behaviour," said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B'nai Brith Canada, in a release. "We trust that police will investigate this matter seriously."

The suspect, last seen walking northbound on Bathurst Street, is described as 20 to 30 years old, 5' 8" to 5' 10" with a medium build. He is believed to have been wearing a dark grey or black North Face-style fur-trimmed winter coat, grey jeans and black sneakers with a Nike swoosh on the toe area.

Police say they do "not tolerate hate crime in any form."

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #2 District's criminal investigation bureau at 1-866-876-5423 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.