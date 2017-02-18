Hundreds are attending the Saturday funeral for Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart, with many people wearing blue to honour the oceans that the late conservationist fought to protect.

Stewart — best-known for his award-winning environmental documentary Sharkwater — went missing during a dive in the Florida Keys in late January, sparking a massive four-day search covering more than 14,000 square kilometres.

Hundreds in attendance for Rob Stewart's funeral today. Many sharing memories on his legacy @CBCToronto pic.twitter.com/WUQy8bFEEW — @AdrianCheungCBC

His body was recovered on Feb. 3, and his family later said Stewart was found "peacefully in the ocean." He was 37 years old.

"Rob's community was all of us... he affected so many people all around the world," CBC radio host George Stroumboulopoulos said during the service at Bloor Street United Church in Toronto.

Stewart's sister Alexandra gave the eulogy, and she said the outpouring of support around the world shows how far-reaching Stewart's work has been.

She said she'll miss her brother's "sense of adventure" the most.

Rob Stewart is being honoured with a cross-Canada tribute screening of his hit documentary Sharkwater on Feb. 25. (Stewart Family/Cineplex)

Stewart died during Florida dive in January

An experienced diver active in underwater filming, Stewart had been in Florida filming a follow to Sharkwater, called Sharkwater: Extinction, at the time of his death.

Stewart resurfaced at the end of a dive, but as the boat was preparing to pick him up, he went back under — and his family later said he may have lost consciousness.

His death was met with shock and sadness by many members of the film and environmentalist communities.

Stewart was "a kind and gentle soul who worked tirelessly for justice under the sea," tweeted actor Adrian Grenier on Feb. 3.

Project AWARE, a global organization of divers working to protect the planet's oceans, called Stewart an inspiration to divers and non-divers alike "to be agents of positive change for the ocean."

Stewart's films have won dozens of awards

Sharkwater, Stewart's first film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2006, examined global shark hunting and its impact on the ocean ecosystem.

It went on to win more than 40 awards at film festivals around the world.

Cineplex is honouring Stewart with screenings of the documentary at select theatres across Canada on Feb. 25.

Free tickets will be available in exchange for a donation to WWF-Canada, with all funds going towards Stewart's conservation work.

His second film, Revolution, explored how people are striving to avert environmental collapse.

It was the highest-grossing Canadian documentary in 2013 and won 19 awards from global film festivals.

Born and raised in Toronto, Stewart studied biology at Western University in London, Ont.