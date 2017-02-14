The family of Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart, whose body was recovered Feb. 3 days after he went missing off the coast of Florida, have announced funeral details.

A service will be held at Bloor Street United Church on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

In an announcement Tuesday, the family said Stewart was "taken too soon and is forever in our hearts."

The filmmaker and conservationist went missing Jan. 31 after scuba diving with friends off the Florida Keys. His body was recovered three days later.

Stewart, 37, had been in Florida filming a follow up movie to his 2006 documentary Sharkwater, called Sharkwater Extinction.

He was also known for his documentary Revolution, and his memoir Save the Humans.

Stewart's family says a celebration of his life will follow the funeral from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Details on the location will be shared at the funeral service.