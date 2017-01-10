Mayor John Tory says the city plans to take immediate steps to reduce the number of pedestrian and cyclist deaths on Toronto streets.

These measures, part of the city's new road safety plan, include:

Creating seniors' safety zones at 12 locations.

Installing red light cameras at 76 new locations.

Conducting road safety audits at 14 locations at high risk for collisions.

Lowering speed limits along 32 more corridors.

Increasing pedestrian walk times at 50 more intersections.

Expanding the school "Watch Your Speed" program at 20 more locations.

"I think one of the things we need to learn as a city is the road needs to be shared for everybody, and everybody has to be aware of their environment," Tory told reporters at Bloor Street and Dundas Street West on Tuesday morning.

"The city is growing and the demographics are changing. When you put those factors together, we need to take different steps and different approaches to reduce loss of life."

According to Toronto police, 43 pedestrians and one cyclist died last year in Toronto due to collisions with vehicles. There were 38 pedestrian deaths in 2015. There have been no pedestrian and cyclist deaths so far this year.

43 pedestrians died in Toronto last year

In a news release, Tory called the number of deaths "alarming" and "unacceptable." He said the need to reduce the number is urgent, the deaths are preventable and the city will act quickly.

The city plans to spend $54 million over five years, starting this year, to improve road safety.

Tory said the seniors' safety zones will mean increased pedestrian walk times, brightly coloured signs that tell motorists to "Drive Slowly" and improvement markings on the pavement.

#CityofTO rolls out the Vision Zero Road Safety Plan for Toronto 2017. News release: https://t.co/dEHEOXEYUW — @TorontoComms

"We simply must move in the 21st century and in 2017 to a mode where everybody recognizes we are sharing the roadways and the areas around the roadways in particular and that everybody has a responsibility to make sure we keep each other safe. And the technology is going to help with that. That's going to be a very welcome addition."

In the news release, Tory said road safety has to be a priority for the city in 2017.

"We must do more to prevent these deaths and protect our residents across the city. I am committed to making sure all those who use our roads — pedestrians, cyclists and drivers — can get where they need to go as efficiently and safely as possible."

Tory told reporters that Toronto has been slow to commit itself to zero deaths on its streets but the city now has what he calls a meaningful plan.