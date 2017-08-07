Toronto police say they are seeking help from the public in identifying a man who hit a vehicle with a baseball bat last week in near Exhibition Place in what police are calling a road rage incident.

Police said in a news release that two men exchanged words while both were driving in separate vehicles westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West on Thursday.

When the drivers stopped at a red light at the intersection of Strachan Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, one man got out of his vehicle.

He then smashed the mirror on the passenger side of the other vehicle with a baseball bat.

The man with the bat then got back into his vehicle. Police said it was a white Acura.

He was last seen driving northbound on Strachan Avenue.

Police have released a photograph of the man with the baseball bat.

Anyone who witnessed the road rage, who has video footage, or any information, is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).