Nothing gets the blood boiling quite like driving. But what is it about flipping the bird from inside a car that appeals to the every day driver?

It's a question that Steve Albrecht, a threat assessment expert and former San-Diego police officer, told CBC Toronto has a lot to do with the feeling of being anonymous.

"There's a thing in road rage which is about territoriality and being an individual... People don't think they can be discovered," Albrecht said.

Recently, reports of violent incidents, including a man who smashed a car mirror with a baseball bat and another man who was stabbed in Vaughan, have said to involve road rage.

Albrecht says it's not uncommon for anger to take over quickly, sometimes driving people to extremes that they oftentimes regret.

"They also get 'little brain thinking,' which is they lose control. Their big brains tell them this is not a smart thing to do but their little brain takes over," he said.

While most incidents only involve vulgar hand gestures, yelling and horn honking, Albrecht said they can quickly escalate into more violent encounters.

Vulgar hand gestures, yelling and horn honking can quickly escalate into more violent encounters, said Albrecht. (xSupaD/YouTube)

"People block folks, they cut them off, they try to force them to the side of the road. Then they're starting to use their car as a weapon," he said.

"Then we see people who actually want to get out and fight... And we see people using weapons or breaking windows. It's a very scary situation," he added.

Albrecht says he sees more road rage incidents in the summer time, when people take their vacations and are on the road more. Rush hour mornings and road work delays also add to irritation on the road.

"Anytime you have construction and a lot of traffic issues where people can't get from point A to point B quickly, it makes them furious," he said.

Road rage can be avoided with some simple tips, according to Albrecht: