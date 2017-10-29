Commuters should plan ahead for a number of road and subway closures for the last Sunday of October.

The Greek Community will hold their annual Independence Day Parade today on Danforth Avenue causing road closures at 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. from Donlands to Broadview avenues. TTC riders will also experience minor delays during the event.

Subway riders should note that Line 1 is closed from St. Clair to Lawrence stations for scheduled upgrades. The TTC will run shuttle buses for affected commuters. The subway will be back in service Monday morning.

Roads will be closed to vehicles in the Kensington market area for a Pedestrian Sunday event:

Augusta Avenue from Dundas Street West to College Street

Baldwin Street from the Green P parking garage (west of Spadina Avenue) to Augusta Avenue

all of Kensington Avenue

St. Andrew Street from the west side of the Green P parking garage to Kensington Avenue

Two Halloween events will cause road closures on Sunday, too.

Bloor Street West will be closed from Willard Avenue to Runnymede Road until 6 p.m. for the St. Joseph's Toronto West Halloween Fest.

Two westbound lanes on Bloor Street West from Royal York to Montgomery roads will be closed until 3 p.m. for Dorothy Ley Hospice Halloween Bed Race.



