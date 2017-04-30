Toronto police are warning motorists that some roads will be closed downtown for the 2017 Khalsa Day Parade.

The parade, organized by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council, begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday rain or shine. It starts at Toronto's Exhibition Place and it ends at Nathan Philips Square.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, and Toronto Mayor John Tory are expected to attend the celebration.

The event is expected to draw thousands of people.

Police will close the westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard, from Exhibition Place, and the northbound lanes of York Street and University Avenue, from Lake Shore Boulevard.

Motorists are being told to expect delays and to take other methods of transportation if possible.

The TTC may also experience delays.

Event marks Sikh new year

Khalsa Day, also known as Vaisakhi, celebrates the Sikh new year and the founding of the Khalsa order of Sikhism. It also marks the end of Sikh heritage month and is considered one of the largest parades in Canada.

The parade leaves from the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place, moves south on Ontario Street, then heads east on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

It goes north on York Street, travels north on University Avenue and east on Armoury Street, then heads south to Nathan Philips Square.

Organizers say funds collected at the start and end of the parade will go to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children.