Portugal Day Parade, subway upgrades create delays in downtown Toronto

Toronto's annual Portugal Day Parade has commuters grappling with the closure of Dundas Street West on Sunday, while the suspension of TTC subway service on Line 1 has others seeking alternative ways of getting around the city.

The TTC subway service suspension, between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations, began at 11 p.m. Saturday due to scheduled signal upgrades. It was originally supposed to end at 11 a.m. Sunday, but TTC officials said it cleared just after 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, celebrations for the city's annual Portugal Day Parade in the city's Little Portugal neighbourhood resulted in the following road closures from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Lansdowne Avenue is blocked in both directions between Bloor Street West and College Street.

All lanes of Dundas Street West is shut down from Lansdowne Avenue to Shaw Street.

The following roads were also closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Toronto Challenge Run/Walk:

The northbound lanes of University Avenue from Queen Street West to Queen's Park Crescent.

Queens Park Crescent West and East from College Street to Bloor Street.