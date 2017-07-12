Downtown drivers can expect a loud and slow commute over the next few days as the Honda Indy Toronto rolls into town.

The big race will bring major road closures around the Exhibition grounds starting Wednesday at noon.

Strachan Avenue will be closed southbound from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard. At 8 p.m., Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed entirely from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.



The closures will also affect TTC streetcars and buses that run through the area.



The 511 Bathurst streetcar will be diverting via Fleet Street and Fort York Boulevard. The 29 Dufferin bus will be turning back at Springhurst Avenue, the 509 Harbourfront streetcar will be turning back at the Fleet Street Loop and the 510 Spadina streetcar will be turning back at Queens Quay West.



Roads will remain closed all weekend and reopen by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.