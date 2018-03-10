Canada's largest St. Patrick's Parade takes place this Sunday in downtown Toronto beginning at Bloor Street West and St George Street at noon.

The route for the 31st St. Paddy's parade runs east on Bloor Street, turns south on Yonge Street and finally turns west on Queen Street, finishing at the parade reviewing stand at Nathan Phillips Square.

The 31st annual parade will take place rain or shine, and police are reminding people to anticipate traffic disruptions in the area.

The parade aims to start at 12 p.m., so don't forget to turn your clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time.

There will be a full road closure on Bloor, Yonge and Queen streets. A number of other streets will be closed, fully or partially. If you are planning to use the subway keep in mind that line 1 is closed all weekend between St. Clair West and Union stations.

Here's a full list of closures:

From 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m St. George Street from Bloor Street West to College Street, and Devonshire Place from Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue will be closed.



From 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queens Park Crescent West, and Harbord Street from St. George Street to Huron Street will be closed.



From 11:55 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bloor Street from Huron Street to Yonge Street, Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Queen Street, and Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue will be closed.



From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Bay Street from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West, Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street, and Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street will be closed.



From 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. University Avenue from Queen Street West to Dundas Street, West Armoury Street from University Avenue to Chestnut Street, and Centre Avenue from Dundas Street West to Armoury Street will be closed.

A reminder that TTC service on Queen Street West will also be disrupted during the parade.