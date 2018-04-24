What you need to know: Road closures, TTC disruptions 1 day after van attack

Some roads are closed and transit services are disrupted in Toronto one day after a man driving a white rental van plowed into pedestrians in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area, killing 10 people and injuring 15 others.

Here is what drivers and pedestrians need to know:

All lanes of Yonge Street, northbound and southbound, are closed from Sheppard Avenue to Bishop Avenue.

All lanes of Finch Avenue, westbound and eastbound, are closed from Kenneth Avenue to Duplex Avenue.

UPDATE: Beecroft Road is now open in both directions. <a href="https://t.co/18xbetpxfB">https://t.co/18xbetpxfB</a> —@TorontoComms

Here is what TTC riders need to know:

Subway trains are bypassing North York Centre station on Line 1. Customers using GO Transit can board anywhere in Toronto with their PRESTO cards or TTC transfers.

TTC customers can also board GO Transit buses and trains with TTC transfers or Metropasses.

97 Yonge bus is diverting both ways via Sheppard, Doris, Kenneth, Bishop due to a police investigation on Yonge Street from Finch Avenue to Sheppard Avenue.

Subway service is operating to and from Finch Station this morning. North York Centre Station, however, remains closed with trains not stopping there. The 97 Yonge bus is diverting. Check <a href="https://t.co/oAvfIgfQte">https://t.co/oAvfIgfQte</a> for details. —@bradTTC

Trains are bypassing North York Centre Station on Line 1 today. Customers using GO Transit can board anywhere in Toronto with their PRESTO card or transfer. TTC customers can also board GO Transit vehicles with their TTC transfer or Metropass. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> —@TTCnotices

97 Yonge diverting both ways via Sheppard, Doris, Kenneth, Bishop due to a police investigation on Yonge from Finch to Sheppard. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> —@TTCnotices

Update: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrafficAlertTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrafficAlertTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yonge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yonge</a> closed from Sheppard Av to Bishop Av for police investigation. Please use Lawrence, York Mills, Steeles and Hwy 7 as east/west alternate routes & Dufferin, Bathurst, Bayview and Leslie as north/south alternate routes until further notice. —@TO_MainRoads

North York Civic Centre, Mel Lastman Square and Douglas Snow Aquatic Centre are all closed on Tuesday.

No city services are available at the North York Civic Centre and all meetings, programs and permits that were scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled.