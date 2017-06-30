With much of the city celebrating Canada 150, many Toronto streets will be closed or have minimal access due to the special events taking place, as well as ongoing road work. The city is encouraging the use of public transit as much as possible. For those unable to do so, here's a list of road closures to look out for on Saturday into early Sunday:

Bay Street between Dundas and Queen streets will be closed from noon to 1 a.m.

Elizabeth Street, Hagerman Street and Albert Street will be closed from noon to 1 a.m.

Queen Street from Yonge Street to University Avenue will be closed from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Bay Street between Queen and Richmond streets will be closed from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

York Street between Queen and Richmond streets is local traffic only and will otherwise be closed from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Yonge Street southbound between Park Home Avenue and North York Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., while the Yonge Street northbound lanes from Elmwood to Empress avenues will be closed from noon to 1 a.m.

Humber Park Road West will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., while Queen's Park and Queen's Park Circle between College and Bloor streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7p.m.

There are also several road closures in Scarborough due to Canada Day events.

Borough Drive between Borough Approach East and Borough Approach West will be closed from June 29 at 8 a.m. to July 2nd at 8 a.m., while Brimley Road from Progress Ave to Ellesmere Road will be closed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ellesmere Road to Lawrence Avenue will be closed for part of the afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ellesmere Road from Midland Ave to McCowan Road will be closed from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on other road closures and road work in the city can be found here.