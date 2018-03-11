A section of Parkside Drive south of Bloor Street West has been closed after a car crashed into a hydro pole and knocked down a transformer early Sunday morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, and the passenger, a girl in her teens, were taken to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle was travelling quickly, lost control striking the pole causing live wires to come down onto the road.

Toronto Hydro says it will take some time to repair the two hydro poles that were damaged in the crash on Sunday morning. (Peter Mills/CBC)

Hydro crews repairing 'severe damage'

The accident caused a power outage which initially affected approximately 1,600 customers, confirmed Tori Gass, a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro. Workers were able to get power back on for all but 30 customers.

Parkside Drive is closed south of Bloor Street West for approximately one block. Hydro crews are on the scene. The TTC 506 Carlton streetcar has been diverted.

"It could be a lengthy repair due to the severe damage done to the poles," Gass said, adding Hydro hopes to open at least one lane around 6 p.m. tonight. If complications occur, however, Gass said the road could remain closed completely for longer.

Police said the repair work could continue until past midnight.