A mix of Remembrance Day ceremonies, maintenance closures and the start of the King Street Pilot Project could make getting around the city a bit tricky this weekend. To avoid the inevitable frustration, it's probably wise to plan ahead.

Here's what you need to know:

Line 1 from St. Clair to Lawrence is closed this weekend for scheduled track work. (TTC)

TTC Line 1 will be closed between St Clair and Lawrence on Saturday and Sunday for scheduled track work. Shuttle buses will operate during the closure.

St. Andrew station will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Commuters can get on or off at either Osgoode station or University station instead.

The northbound York Mills Road on-ramp to the Don Valley Parkway will be closed for road work overnight Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The westbound curb lane of Lake Shore Boulevard W from Bay to Reese streets will be closed for utility repairs from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. One eastbound and one westbound lane of Lake Shore Boulevard E from Richardson to Lower Sherbourne streets will be occupied for road resurfacing from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp at York/Bay/Yonge is still closed for the demolition of that ramp. The eastbound Gardiner Expressway curb lane will also be closed due to the removal of the York/Bay/Yonge off-ramp and the Simcoe Street ramp build.

Bay Street from Dundas to Richmond streets west and Queen Street W from Yonge to York streets will be closed on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Remembrance Day ceremony at Old City Hall.

TTC buses will also be diverting around this area.

6 Bay southbound buses will divert south Bay Street, west on Elm Street, south on University Avenue, east Adelaide Street and south on Bay Street. Northbound buses will divert north on Bay Street, east on Adelaide Street, north on Victoria Street, west on Dundas Street and north on Bay Street.

501 Queen streetcars will run between Sunnyside and Neville Park, diverting eastbound via Spadina Avenue, King Street and Church Street and diverting westbound via Church Street, King Street, York Street.

501J Queen (Bathurst - Sherbourne) shuttle buses will divert eastbound via Queen Street, University Avenue, Adelaide Street, Yonge Street and Queen Street and divert westbound via Queen Street, Yonge Street, Richmond Street, York Street and Queen Street.

A war evteran remembers his fallen buddies at Toronto's Old City Hall Remembrance Day celebrations. (CBC)

Queen's Park Crescent East from College Street to Wellesley Street West; Queen's Park Crescent West from Hoskin Avenue to College Street; Grosvenor Street from Queen's Park Crescent East to Surrey Place; Wellesley Street West from Queen's Park Crescent West to Queen's Park Crescent East will all be closed on Saturday, November 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Queen's Park Remembrance Day ceremony.

The following TTC routes will divert around the area:

5 Avenue buses will turn back north at St George Station, diverting in both directions via Bloor Street West.

94 Wellesley buses will divert in both directions via Harbord Street, St George Street, College Street, Bay Street and Wellesley Street.

Queen Street East from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street's north and south curb lane will be closed on Saturday, November 11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a Remembrance Day ceremony at Moss Park Armoury.



Bloor Street East from Church Street to Ted Rogers Way will be closed on Saturday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada ceremony and parade.

King Street between Bathurst Street and Jarvis Road will be closed for traffic control signal activation on from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday November 11.