Toronto police are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder investigation after someone shot a 20-year-old man in Riverdale Monday evening, narrowly missing the victim's five-year-old child.

The victim was reportedly sitting in his parked car with the child in the back seat along Pape Avenue near Withrow Avenue at 9 p.m. when the suspect open fired into the driver's-side window.

He was shot several times, and according to a news release, the bullets "narrowly missed" the child.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre with multiple gunshot wounds. He remains in life-threatening condition, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for Toronto police.

The suspect is wanted for attempted murder and endangering the life of a child under five.

According to witnesses, the suspect fled the area heading southbound on Pape Avenue in a silver SUV with tinted windows.

He is described as a black teen with a dark complexion, between 5'5" and 5'6", with a thin build, skinny and clean-shaven face, pointy chin and small thin lips.

He wore dark pants, a black bubble vest or jacket, red straight-brimmed hat with a hood over it and possibly white shoes.

Police are asking businesses between Greenwood and Broadview avenues, and Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue to check their video surveillance footage between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.