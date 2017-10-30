A man in his 30s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Riverdale, Toronto paramedics say.
Police were called to area of Pape Avenue and Withrow Avenue just after 9 p.m. Monday for reports of gunfire and someone seen lying on the ground.
Emergency crews arrived to find the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Police are now searching for a suspect described as male, black, 5'8", wearing a dark hoodie and red hat.
