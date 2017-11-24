The holidays are fast approaching and this weekend is filled with tons of chances to celebrate.

Here's a guide to festive events going on around the city this weekend.

Cavalcade of Lights

The Cavalcade of Lights kicks off this Saturday at Nathan Philips Square.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Nathan Philips Square and admission is free to everyone. (Katherine Holland/CBC)

Light displays and fireworks will shine bright at the square's 51st annual kickoff to the holiday season.

There will be a skating party, live music and a tree-lighting ceremony.

Visit with Santa

Take a break from Christmas shopping and visit Santa near the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Santa Claus will be at Trinity Square Park until Dec. 24. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

He's located at his workshop in Trinity Square Park.

Visits with old Saint Nick are $10 and reservations are required through the Eaton Centre website.

All proceeds will be donated to Eva's Initiatives and Autism Speaks Canada.

Santa will be at Trinity Square Park until Dec. 24.

Skating rinks open

It's time to take out your skates and hit the ice.

A number of skating rinks around the city open to the public on Nov. 25 and the remaining rinks are scheduled to open on Dec 2. (CBC)

A number of skating rinks around the city open up to the public on Saturday.

Most notable is the popular spot at Nathan Philips Square.

The remaining rinks are scheduled to open Dec. 2.

A Christmas Carol

If you're looking for a family outing, consider a wholesome musical.

The Elgin Theatre's rendition of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol premiere's Friday evening and the show is said to delight children and adults alike.

It stars AJ Bridel, Dan Chameroy and Eddie Glen.

The show will run until Dec. 31.

Light Up Riverside

The Riverside neighbourhood on Queen Street East will light up this Saturday.

The festivities start at 5 p.m. in the Mustard Seed Courtyard at 791 Queen St. E. (Canadian Press/Frank Gunn)

Light Up Riverside is the neighbourhood's annual tree lighting and cheer event.

The celebration will feature a countdown, live music and photos with Santa.

The event is free to the public but donated items will be welcomed in support of Nellie's shelter.

The festivities start at 5 p.m. in the Mustard Seed Courtyard at 791 Queen St. E.

One of a Kind Christmas Show

One of the largest craft shows in North America launched their Christmas show Thursday.

It's the 42nd edition of the special holiday-themed event and you can expect unique, handmade and festive crafts.

The show is on until Dec. 3 at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place.

Montgomery's Inn events

In the city's west end, festive events are happening at Montgomery's Inn in Etobicoke.

Events like carol singing, gingerbread house workshops and a Georgian Christmas supper will be happening throughout the holiday months.

On Saturday, they kick off with a Christmas baking class.