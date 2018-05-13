Rick Moranis to join upcoming SCTV reunion special

​Rick Moranis will be part of an upcoming reunion special for the sketch comedy series SCTV in Toronto.

Organizers say Moranis is confirmed to join previously announced SCTV cast members Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas.

Moranis hasn't been as visible on the public stage as some of the other cast members in recent years and wasn't initially expected to be a part of the reunion.

Meanwhile, CTV has announced it's joining Netflix to become the Canadian broadcast partner of the special, which will air in 2019.

Rick Moranis, left, and Dave Thomas developed the Bob and Doug McKenzie characters for an SCTV skit in 1980. (CBC Still Photo Collection/McKenzie Brothers Merchandising)

Martin Scorsese will direct the special, which explores the enduring legacy of the Emmy Award-winning Canadian series Second City Television. The show ran two seasons on Global and one on CBC before being picked up by NBC. In its final season, it moved to cable and aired on Cinemax in the U.S. and Superchannel in Canada.

Canadian comedy legend Dave Thomas joins us to talk about the SCTV reunion that will be directed by Martin Scorsese. 7:54 On Sunday, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel will moderate "An Afternoon with SCTV" panel taping in front of a live audience at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto.

SCTV ran from 1976 to 1984 and helped launch the careers of many famed international comic legends, including the late John Candy and Harold Ramis.

The special will air on Netflix in all territories, with the exception of Canada, where it will premiere on CTV.