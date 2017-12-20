Police are seeking witnesses who may have information about the death of a 28-year-old woman who was found dead on Wednesday at a home in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police say they responded to a call at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Bayview Ave. and Crosby Ave. They found a woman dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca.