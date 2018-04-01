Skip to Main Content
At least 1 in life-threatening condition after Richmond Hill multi-vehicle collision: police

1 person did not have vital signs on scene, paramedics say

York Regional Police say at least one person is in life-threatening condition after a multi-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill Saturday evening. 

Police say they received a call about the crash on Stouffville Road between Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street shortly after 6 p.m.

York paramedics say one person did not have vital signs at the scene.

Five other people were assessed on scene and two patients were taken to a local trauma centre, paramedics added. 

