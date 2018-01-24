Skip to Main Content
3 suspects charged in Richmond Hill homicide

Three suspects have been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body in connection with a homicide in Richmond Hill in late December last year.

Shelby Goldhar, 28, was found dead in Richmond Hill on Dec. 20, 2017

York Regional Police were called to a Richmond Hill home on Dec. 20 where they found 28-year-old Shellby Goldhar dead at the scene. (CBC)

At approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 20, York Regional Police responded to a residence located in the area of Bayview and Crosby avenues after a report that a woman had been killed there.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Shelby Goldhar, of Richmond Hill, dead.

Police identify woman found dead in Richmond Hill home

A 27-year-old man also from Richmond Hill was arrested, and a warrant was obtained for two additional suspects — a 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man.

Officers arrested them in the City of Toronto on Jan. 21.

The three will appear in court on Feb. 2.

