Blue sports car was driving into oncoming lane before fatal crash, family of injured driver says

The driver of a sports car was heading into oncoming traffic moments before a fatal crash in Richmond Hill on Sunday evening, according to family of a man injured in the collision.

A woman in her 30s was killed in the crash. York Regional Police have not provided any details about what may have caused the six-vehicle collision.

"There was a blue Lamborghini coming head on toward him." said Azhar Malik of his father, Fakhar uddin Malik, 52.

The elder Malik was in a vehicle belonging to a driving company that he and his son co-own. Police have not confirmed that the blue sports car is a Lamborghini.

He was on Stouffville Road, on his way westbound toward Bayview Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., when he spotted the sports car approaching him, the younger Malik said. Stouffville Road is one-lane in each direction in that stretch.

"He quickly tried to swerve away from the Lamborghini so it wouldn't hit him head on," the younger Malik told CBC Toronto.

Malik said his father explained the sequence of events to him when they spoke on Sunday. His father was treated in hospital for injuries to his neck, shoulders and back, and released.

The manoeuvre set off a chain reaction of crashes that involved another five cars that were following his father's vehicle.

According to the elder Malik, a white sports car, reportedly also a Lamborghini, was also at the scene at the same time that the blue one burned on the shoulder of the eastbound lane.

Pictures from the scene confirm that a white Lamborghini was indeed at the scene at some point.

Malik said his father didn't mention any other odd behaviour on the part of other drivers involved in the collision, only that the blue sports car was heading into oncoming traffic.

Police said Sunday that three people were injured the crash. All were taken to hospital for treatment of serious to life-threatening injuries.

The force's major collision investigation unit has taken over the probe into the fatal crash. Investigators are looking to interview witnesses and collect any images or video that may help them.