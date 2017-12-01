One Richmond Hill resident will probably think twice before agreeing to watch their neighbour's house again after a cadaver scare Friday morning.

The well-meaning resident stumbled across what seemed to be the scene of a horror movie while keeping an eye on their neighbour's home as he was away on vacation. A body, seemingly male, dressed in dapper grey pants and wrapped in plastic, lay discarded at the foot of a table, partially hidden behind dying leaves.

A frantic call was made to 911 and emergency crews were promptly deployed. A call to the vacationing home owner, however, revealed that it was all a false alarm. He simply didn't get a chance to put away his Halloween props.

Const. Andy Pattensen said officers arrived at the scene at around 9 a.m and confirmed that it was a prop.

Now York Regional Police are advising people who haven't had a chance to put up away Halloween props to ensure neighbours are aware of where the fake dead bodies may be.