2 men suffer life-threatening injuries after Richmond Hill crash

York Regional Police say two men have life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just before 4 p.m., and officers say they believe the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Paramedics say one man was taken to local hospital and the other was taken to a local trauma centre.

Police are working to confirm the identities of the two men.

As a result of the collision, Spadina Road has been closed in both directions from Leach Gate to Brookshill Crescent and Weldrick Road E has been closed from Spadina Road to Highview Crescent.

Police are anticipating that roads will be closed for hours for a police investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact York Regional Police's Major Collision Unit at 1-866-876-5423.