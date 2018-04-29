Skip to Main Content
2 men suffer life-threatening injuries after Richmond Hill crash

Notifications

2 men suffer life-threatening injuries after Richmond Hill crash

York Regional Police say two men have been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Sunday afternoon.

Police believe vehicle crashed into tree in single-car collision Sunday afternoon

CBC News ·
Two men have been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Sunday, York Regional Police say. (Greg Ross/CBC)

York Regional Police say two men have life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Sunday afternoon. 

Police were called to the scene just before 4 p.m., and officers say they believe the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Paramedics say one man was taken to local hospital and the other was taken to a local trauma centre.

Police are working to confirm the identities of the two men.

As a result of the collision, Spadina Road has been closed in both directions from Leach Gate to Brookshill Crescent and Weldrick Road E has been closed from Spadina Road to Highview Crescent. 

Police are anticipating that roads will be closed for hours for a police investigation. 

Witnesses are asked to contact York Regional Police's Major Collision Unit at 1-866-876-5423.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us