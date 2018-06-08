Police make 2nd arrest in death of Rhoderie Estrada

Toronto police have arrested another man in the death of Rhoderie Estrada. The 41-year-old woman was killed inside her East York home last month.

A 23-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested Friday morning and was charged with first-degree murder, police said in a news release. He is expected to appear in court Saturday morning.

Police announced earlier that a 22-year-old man of no fixed address is also facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to Estrada's death.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone spoke about the investigation Sunday and said police have an idea of the motive behind the death but would not say what it was.

He would not comment on whether the killing may have been random or targeted but added that there is no concern for public safety.​

Estrada was found lifeless and suffering from "obvious trauma," inside her Torrens Avenue home in the area of Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive after 2 a.m. on May 26.

Emergency responders tried to perform life-saving measures on Estrada, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe someone entered the home through a side window as early as 10:30 p.m. the night before Estrada's death.