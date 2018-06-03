Man, 22, of no fixed address charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Rhoderie Estrada

Toronto police have made an arrest in the death of Rhoderie Estrada, a 41-year-old woman killed inside her East York home last month.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed address is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to Estrada's death and will appear in court on Monday, Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said Sunday evening.

Carbone said there was no relationship between Estrada and the man but that there is no concern for public safety. He would not comment on whether the killing may have been random or targeted.

Carbone added that police have an idea of the motive behind the death, but would not say what it was.

The man was known to police, he said.

Estrada was found lifeless and suffering from "obvious trauma," inside her Torrens Avenue home in the area of Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive after 2 a.m. on May 26.

Emergency responders tried to perform life-saving measures on Estrada, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the home through a side window as early as 10:30 p.m. the night before Estrada's death.