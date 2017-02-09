Toronto police have uncovered surveillance video that shows four gunmen shooting at an unidentified teen just minutes before another shooting that left a 15-year-old in critical condition on Monday night.

The video shows the teen walking down an alleyway near Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road at around 8 p.m.

Four gunmen jump out of a nearby car and fire 10 shots at the teen, who was able to escape unharmed.

The suspects then ran back toward a waiting car and drove approximately 100 meters away.

It was there that a 15-year-old teenager, walking home with his sister, when he was met by the suspects.

He was shot in the stomach as the shooter's car was seen driving away from Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard. The teen is now recovering in hospital.

Supt. Ron Taverner said the shootings are random, with the shooters training their guns on whomever happened to be passing by.

"It's a very violent act; total disregard for people's lives. It obviously could've been worse. There could've been a number of people shot and killed — innocent people just going about their day."

The teenager in the initial shooting has not come forward to police and investigators are interested in speaking to him.

The suspects have not been identified. Video of the shooting was found by officers as they combed the area for information since Monday's attack.