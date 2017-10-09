The owners of a Toronto east end landmark are hoping the right tenants will save the business from destruction.

Shamrock Bowl was built in 1952. It still has all of the same mechanisms in place, making it a fully functioning retro bowling alley — but it's also been on the market for six years. Real estate agent Peter Knox is trying to find a tenant who will take it over and maintain it.

"My girlfriend lives in the neighbourhood, and we were just looking for something fun to do one night," Knox said. "I knocked on the door and no one was there."

Knox looked up Shamrock Bowl and saw it still had a website but wasn't operating. He decided to contact the landlord at Swisscan Properties. The landlord told Knox that a few other agents told him they had to tear everything out if they wanted to do anything with the space but Knox disagreed. He thinks the right tenant can be creative with the space and also keep at least a few of the lanes.

"I thought it was so cool," he said.

Real estate agent Peter Knox says the space still needs some work but there are a lot of creative ways a new tenant could use the bowling lanes. (Grant Linton / CBC News)

The space hasn't been occupied since 2011. A layer of dust covers relics from bowling tournaments past — shoes, championship banners from 1966 and brass trophies. The walls are full of history. The alley has 12 functioning lanes with five pins each. There's a space to rent bowling shoes and an old-fashioned snack bar. There are no flashing lights with the word "Strike!," just your classic pencil-and-paper scoring.

A piece of Toronto history

According to the website, The Shamrock Hotel was located at Gerrard Sreet and River Street until 1947, when the land was sold. The owner of the hotel purchased the building at 280 Coxwell Ave. and the basement — which is now a Goodlife Fitness — was turned into a bar called Underworld. At that time the main floor was used as a banquet hall.

A number of residents in the neighbourhood weren't pleased about having a bar close to them, so a bowling alley was built on the top floor to include a space that was family friendly. That's how Shamrock Bowl was born.

"The pin setters are 75 years old," Knox said. "The mechanics are very primitive but function well."

Knox came across the space he's now trying to lease by chance. (Grant Linton / CBC News)

Knox said since he took the space on three months ago he's received calls from people in the bowling community who want to see the spot survive.

"There's lots of interest from people who want to see this place come back to life."

The website invites patrons to "step back in time and appreciate the history that this historic venue has to offer."