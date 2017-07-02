An 89-year-old man found dead at a Whitby retirement home last week died of a self-inflicted stab wound, Durham police said Sunday.

His wife, 87, was injured. Her wounds were the result of a domestic altercation with her husband in the moments before he fatally stabbed himself.

She has since been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a news release from police.

It's being treated as an isolated incident and police are not searching for any persons of interest in relation to the case.

Police were initially called to the Court at Pringle Creek, an independent living facility near the intersection of Anderson Street and Taunton Road, shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The altercation occurred inside a private room, according to Atria Retirement Canada, the company that owns the retirement home.