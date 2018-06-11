Restaurateur Kai Bent-Lee's Mercedes SUV stolen by 'potential buyer'

Toronto restaurateur Kai Bent-Lee has taken to Twitter to ask for help in finding his stolen Mercedes SUV.

On Saturday night, the 26-year-old son of celebrity chef Susur Lee tweeted: "HELP! My car was just stolen downtown Toronto."

Kai Bent-Lee, a restaurateur and YouTube star, had his Mercedes SUV stolen on Saturday in Toronto. (YouTube)

He went on to explain that a "potential buyer" had asked his valet to start the luxury car "to hear the engine" while showing the car in Toronto.

"The buyer then gunned off with my car," he wrote.

Bent-Lee added a picture of what looked like a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, which retails for well over $100,000.

Police said they are investigating after a report was filed on Saturday for a stolen silver 2017 Mercedes belonging to Bent-Lee.

The Fring's co-owner has asked anyone who sees the car to call police.

Bent-Lee, along with brother Levi and father Susur, made headlines last year after coming under fire for charging staff at three of their restaurants for mistakes made on the job.

Those mistakes included spilling drinks, sending the wrong drink to a table and punching in an incorrect order with the kitchen, according to staff at King Street's Lee, Fring's and the now closed Bent.

Workers would be forced to hand over a portion of their tips, something management referred to as "IOUs."

Shortly after, the three men quickly dissolved the IOU system and promised to reimburse staff.