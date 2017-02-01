Toronto police say they have charged eight people in connection with an alleged residential break-and-enter ring that broke into 25 homes.

Acting Inspector Joanne Rudnick, Toronto police spokesperson at 22 Division, said officers stopped two vehicles in the area of Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue West on Saturday after one of the break-ins and made the arrests.

An estimated $500,000 worth of stolen goods has since been recovered.

The investigation, called "Project High Class," began last fall. Rudnick said it involved months of collecting and examining evidence, interviewing witnesses and stepping up patrols.

"These people are a ring. We are calling them a ring," Rudnick said Wednesday.

Acting Insp. Joanne Rudnick says 21 of the 25 homes broken into are located in south Etobicoke and within 22 Division. (CBC)

"They are working, they are highly organized, they are targeting certain areas and neighbourhoods, certainly within 22 Division, which is south Etobicoke, and they are working together in order to commit these crimes," Rudnick said.

Twenty-one of the homes broken into are within 22 Division, which runs from Eglinton Avenue West south to Lake Ontario, from Humber River west to Etobicoke Creek, which marks the border with Peel Region.

Police allege the eight may also have broken into homes as far away as Montreal.

"We called it Project High Class because they were targeting very high-end homes, with an expectation that expensive items would be able to be had from those break-and-enters," she said.

The break-ins occurred throughout the day and evening hours. No residents were home during the break-ins. None of the households had dogs, she said.

Hundreds of watches seized

Rudnick said some of the homes had surveillance video, which helped officers identify one of the vehicles used by the suspects.

The recovered goods include cellphones, two-way radios, clothing, purses, jewelry, cash, coin collections, stamp collections, war medals and burglary tools. The jewelry includes wedding rings and hundreds of watches.

Rudnick displayed a small sampling of the items on a table for reporters.

"I'm not going to guess as to why these individuals would like this type of property, but this is the property that has been recovered."

Police will set up a website in the coming weeks to help people recover the stolen items. Officers are working to identify the owners.

"When an item can be identified and ownership proven, it will be returned to its rightful owner," she said.

The investigation is continuing and Rudnick said additional charges are possible.

"We do anticipate there will be more arrests," she said.

The accused are due back in court on March 14. Some of the eight are still in custody and some have been released on bail. Two of the eight are under 18.