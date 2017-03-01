If you are forking out $1,800 for a one-bedroom condo apartment in Toronto — a touch over what the Toronto Real Estate Board says is the average monthly rent in the city — you might find your dollar goes further elsewhere in the country. In some instances, a lot further.

As noted in CBC Toronto's first-time renter's guide, the average one-bedroom condo apartment rent was $1,776 in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to TREB.

That dollar figure could get you a two-bedroom townhouse in Regina or a newly renovated three-bedroom house in St. John's.

As part of CBC Toronto's No Fixed Address series on renting and buying in Toronto, we scoured several popular rental listing sites to see what Toronto's average monthly rent would get you in Canada's major cities.

The following prices and details are based on online listings. CBC Toronto cannot vouch for the accuracy of each post.

Yaletown, Vancouver 1-bedroom ($1,795)

(PadMapper)

For just shy of $1,800 per month, you can settle into a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 535-square-foot unit in Yaletown in downtown Vancouver. According to the PadMapper listing, the unit includes a washer, dryer and dishwasher. The building amenities include a gym and playground.

(PadMapper)

Aurora, Edmonton, 3-bedroom upper suite ($1,595)

(HopeStreet)

In Toronto, a two-bedroom condo apartment on average is upward of $2,400, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board. But in Aurora, located in South Edmonton — about a 30-minute jaunt to the downtown core — you could rent a three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom upper suite in a newly constructed two-storey house.

(HopeStreet)

Harbour Landing, Regina, 2-bedroom townhouse ($1,650)

(Kijiji)

For $1,650, you can get an entire townhouse in Harbour Landing, a new townhouse community in southwest Regina. According to its Kijiji listing, it features an open concept living and dining area with main floor laundry and powder room, to boot.

(Kijiji)

Winnipeg 2-bedroom condo ($1,500)

(Kijiji)

A 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom open concept condo in Winnipeg rents for $1,500. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and laundry is in the unit, the Kijiji listing says. Water and parking are included.

(Kijiji)

John-Wellington, Toronto 1-bedroom condo ($1,800)

(ViewIt)

For $1,800 per month (including utilities), you could live near Toronto's Entertainment District in this 645-square-foot one-bedroom plus den condo at John and Wellington streets. The ViewIt listing says it features granite counters and in-suite laundry.

(ViewIt)

Parc-La Fontaine, Montreal, 2-bedroom apartment ($1,750)

(PadMapper)

Rent a sunlight-filled two-bedroom apartment near Parc-La Fontaine in Montreal for $1,750. The unit is on the fourth floor of a five-storey building and the washer and dryer are in the unit. It is also walking distance to the Metro, according to the PadMapper listing.

(PadMapper)

Downtown Fredericton, 2-bedroom townhouse ($1,600)

(Kijiji )

For $1,600, you could rent a two-bedroom, three-storey townhouse in downtown Fredericton, according to this Kijiji listing. It features a private deck and a 600-square-foot basement for storage as well as a new washer and dryer.

(Kijiji)

Torbay, St. John's, 3-bedroom house ($1,275)

(Kijiji)

A newly renovated three-bedroom house in Torbay, a 20-minute drive to St. John's, is priced at $1,275 — $500 short of Toronto's average monthly rent. You get three good-sized bedrooms as well as a large open concept living and dining area, according to the Kijiji listing. There are also new stainless steel appliances and parking.

(Kijiji)

York, Charlottetown, 4-bedroom house ($1,500)

(Kijiji)

With $300 to spare, you can rent a four-bedroom house on a private lot in York, about a 30-minute drive to downtown Charlottetown. There is ample parking space as well as two backyard decks, the Kijiji listing says. Heat and electricity are not included.

(Kijiji)

Long Lake Village, Halifax, 3-bedroom townhouse ($1,650)

(Kijiji)

For $1,650, you can rent a three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse in Long Lake Village, a new subdivision in Halifax that is a short drive to the downtown core. Its large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite, according to the Kijiji listing. Utilities are not included.

(Kijiji)