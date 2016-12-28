Toronto police arrested Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, on suspicion of impaired driving Wednesday night.

Ford was found in a parked vehicle when she was arrested, Const. Victor Kwong said in a brief interview. Police were in the process of laying an impaired driving charge against her, he said, but had yet to do so as of 10:15 p.m.

Kwong would not provide any details about where Ford was found or what led to the arrest.

Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford made public apologies on several occasions following bouts of public intoxication. He later went to rehab. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Renata Ford's late husband, Rob, was mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014. While in office he admitted to issues of alcohol and drug abuse — following many episodes of making degrading remarks while publicly intoxicated. A video of him smoking crack cocaine emerged later.

Ford took a two-month leave of absence in April 2014 to seek rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse. He died in March.