Remnants of tropical storm Nate are expected to bring "appreciable rain" to Toronto overnight Sunday into Monday, Environment Canada says.

The federal agency said in a special weather statement issued early Sunday that the rain will begin falling on Sunday night in regions north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario and that includes Toronto.

Between 20 to 30 millimetres are likely, with high amounts of 40 millimetres possible in local areas.

Trudy Kidd, meteorologist for Environment Canada based in Toronto, said the rain could be heavy at times early Monday, but it is expected to taper off by noon.

"We have a special weather statement in effect for areas along the north side of Lake Erie as well as Lake Ontario and along the St. Lawrence Valley and we issued it to give residents of those areas a head-ups that they are going to be seeing a little bit of rain starting tonight," Kidd said.

Rain drops fall on a flooded street in downtown Mobile, Ala., during Hurricane Nate on Sunday. Hurricane Nate came ashore along Mississippi's coast outside Biloxi early Sunday, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. (Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press)

Environment Canada will issue a rainfall warning if the amounts are expected to reach 50 millimetres.

Toronto is expected to receive about five millimetres after midnight and before the morning. On Monday morning, about 15 to 25 millimetres of rain is expected to fall before noon, she said.

"It will be raining and at times heavy," she said.

Nate will be a post-tropical storm by the time it gets close to Ontario, she said.

"That means we don't have any wind issues. We'll just have the remnants of a hurricane. Just the rain," she said.

The temperature is forecast is to be 21 C on Monday with a low of 12 C, and high of 20 C with low of 10 C on Tuesday. Nate is not expected to lower temperatures, she said.

"We've still above seasonal," Kidd said.

A large truck drives through a flooded Water St. in downtown Mobile, Ala., during Hurricane Nate on Sunday. (Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press)

Nate came ashore as a hurricane on Saturday night in southern Mississippi and is currently over southwestern Alabama as a tropical storm. Nate, which is rapidly weakening, is heading north to northeast and is expected to become a tropical depression.

It is projected to track south of the Great Lakes on Sunday night and into early Monday. By Monday morning, it will take a more easterly track towards the Maritimes.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is monitoring the system.

The special weather statement follows a blustery night in Toronto. Wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour were noted at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

"It was pretty breezy, breezier than usual," Kidd said.

She said Environment Canada is monitoring Twitter and Facebook and it didn't see any damage reports, things "flipping over or falling down." She said she thinks people might have put their patio chairs and umbrellas away.