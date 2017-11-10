Canadians from coast to coast have donned poppies throughout November to honour Canada's 118,000 fallen soldiers. Many will observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. on November 11.

There are also ceremonial services and dedications planned across the city of Toronto. Below are a few comm

Canadians will pin poppies to the lapels all November to honour those that have lost their lives in battle.

Zhimaaginishii Giizhigad – A Remembrance Day Celebration

Native Canadian Centre of Toronto

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: 16 Spadina Road, Toronto

​Prospect Cemetery – Sunrise Service

When: Friday, November 11, 8 a.m.

Where: Prospect Cemetery and Mausoleum

Toronto Zoo

When: 10:55 a.m

Where: Waterside Theatre, Meadowvale north of Sheppard

University of Toronto Alumni Association Service of Remembrance

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: 7 Hart House Circle, U of T St. George Campus, Soldier`s Tower

Hundreds gathered in both Brampton and Toronto in April for services marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

A full list of civic events can be found on the city of Toronto's website. Below is a list of centrally located events in the GTA:

Durham Region

Pickering Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Pickering Cenotaph

Oshawa Remembrance Day Parade and Service

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Oshawa's Memorial Park

Peel Region

Brampton Remembrance Day Service and Parade

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Donald M. Gordon Chinguacousy Park

Sunrise Service at Meadowvale Cemetery

When: 7:55 a.m.

Where: Meadowvale Funeral Centre

Mississauga Remembrance Day Ceremony

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 82

York Region

Markham Town Centre

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: 171 Town Centre Boulevard, Markham

Members of the Ceremonial Guard of the Canadian Armed Forces stand in the rain before a ceremony in honour of the 75th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid, at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will also dedicate performances to commemorate Canadian soldiers.

Afghanistan: Requiem for a generation

When: Thursday, November 9, 2017 8:00pm

Saturday, November 11, 2017 8:00pm

Where: Roy Thomson Hall

Cost: $60.25 - $133.50