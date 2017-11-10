Canadians from coast to coast have donned poppies throughout November to honour Canada's 118,000 fallen soldiers. Many will observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. on November 11.
There are also ceremonial services and dedications planned across the city of Toronto. Below are a few comm
Zhimaaginishii Giizhigad – A Remembrance Day Celebration
Native Canadian Centre of Toronto
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: 16 Spadina Road, Toronto
Prospect Cemetery – Sunrise Service
When: Friday, November 11, 8 a.m.
Where: Prospect Cemetery and Mausoleum
Toronto Zoo
When: 10:55 a.m
Where: Waterside Theatre, Meadowvale north of Sheppard
University of Toronto Alumni Association Service of Remembrance
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: 7 Hart House Circle, U of T St. George Campus, Soldier`s Tower
A full list of civic events can be found on the city of Toronto's website. Below is a list of centrally located events in the GTA:
Durham Region
Pickering Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Pickering Cenotaph
Oshawa Remembrance Day Parade and Service
When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: Oshawa's Memorial Park
Peel Region
Brampton Remembrance Day Service and Parade
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Donald M. Gordon Chinguacousy Park
Sunrise Service at Meadowvale Cemetery
When: 7:55 a.m.
Where: Meadowvale Funeral Centre
Mississauga Remembrance Day Ceremony
When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 82
York Region
Markham Town Centre
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: 171 Town Centre Boulevard, Markham
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will also dedicate performances to commemorate Canadian soldiers.
Afghanistan: Requiem for a generation
When: Thursday, November 9, 2017 8:00pm
Saturday, November 11, 2017 8:00pm
Where: Roy Thomson Hall
Cost: $60.25 - $133.50