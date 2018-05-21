OPP investigates after human remains found near Highway 401 in Scarborough

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after human remains were found near Highway 401 and Morningside Avenue in Scarborough.

The OPP has closed the right lane of the Morningside southbound ramp to the westbound 401 as part of its investigation.

The ramp will be closed for much of Monday, according to OPP Const. Lauren Ball.

Toronto police officers originally found the remains on Sunday night.

Officers from 42 Division were looking for an unrelated suspect, with the help of police dogs, when they came upon the remains.

Gary Long, spokesperson for Toronto police, told CBC Toronto the remains were found on a grassy area just west of the ramp.



