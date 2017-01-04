Reindeer being kept at Casa Loma for the holiday season will be leaving town sooner than planned.

That's because Toronto's animal services division issued have charged the reindeers' owner — an Ontario petting zoo — for violating the city's prohibited animals bylaw.

A spokesman for the city says someone complained about the reindeer, which have been at Casa Loma's stables since Dec. 29.

After a busy weekend pulling Santa, the #reindeer have taken residence at the #CasaLoma stables. Be sure the visit before they leave Jan 8. pic.twitter.com/upywrhRaOG — @CasaLomaToronto

Animal services issued the charges to the owners of Tiger Paw Exotics on Dec. 30.

"Since that date, the City has been notified that the reindeer will be removed from Casa Loma by their owner," city spokesman Bruce Hawkins said. "In other words, they will comply with the bylaw‎."

Prohibited animals under Section 349-2 of Toronto's municipal code include farm animals like cattle, goats and pigs, exotic cats like tigers and leopards, and monkeys. The bylaw does not apply to areas like veterinarians' offices, city-owned animal centres, and select farms and stables throughout Toronto.

Tiger Paw Exotics came under fire back in June after visitors to an Aurora, Ont., street fair called the Ontario SPCA for concerns about a kangaroo there. At the time, petting zoo owner Tim Height released a statement saying Tiger Paw takes exceptional care of all its animals. He said inspectors from the OSPCA visit the farm twice a year and are invited to all events in which the zoo takes part.

Neither Height nor Casa Loma officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.